Israeli source denies Haaretz report on orders to fire near Gaza aid distribution points

TEL AVIV, June 27. /TASS/. A source within Israel’s military structure has refuted claims by the Haaretz newspaper that Israeli soldiers allegedly received orders to open fire near food distribution points in Gaza even when facing no threat from unarmed crowds.

"We are not aware of any such order and are investigating the source of these publications," the source told TASS.

Earlier, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an article citing "IDF officers and soldiers" stating they "were ordered to fire at unarmed crowds near food distribution sites in Gaza, even when no threat was present."