Iran's cooperation with IAEA to take on new form — foreign minister

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. Cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will now have a new form, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"From now on, our relationship with the agency will take on a new form. The law passed by the Iranian parliament clarified the framework [of cooperation with the IAEA], but did not block the ways [of interaction] completely and left the decision of this issue to the discretion of the Supreme National Security Council," he said on the IRIB TV channel.

On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a draft law on suspending the country's cooperation with the IAEA. On June 26, the Iranian Council of Guardians of the Constitution approved this document. Now it must be sent to the president for signing. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran has decided to cease cooperation with the agency temporarily, as it defends Israel and "prepares the ground for war."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.