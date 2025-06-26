{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Iran to adjust foreign policy after conflict with Israel — top diplomat

Post-war diplomacy will differ from the pre-war period, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian authorities will adjust their foreign policy in the future, taking into account the positions of all countries during Tehran’s conflict with Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"Post-war diplomacy will differ from the pre-war period and the methods of interaction will be adjusted in accordance with other countries’ attitude during the crisis," the senior Iranian diplomat said in a broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.

NTERVIEW: Serbia loses no interest to BRICS — PM
Duro Vacut said that at the same time Serbia "continues its path towards membership in the European Union"
UNESCO and OSCE must react to Ukrainian strike on Chinese television crew — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the drone attacked the crew of the Chinese television channel Phoenix as it was filming a report on the return of peaceful life to the region
French actor Samy Naceri begins recovery after fight in Moscow
On August 5, Naceri was injured in a fight sparked by a conflict with a bar visitor in central Moscow
NATO’s increased defense spending won’t bring security to Europe — newspaper
According to the report, the logic of "engaging in military expansion while accusing others of being a threat" is not only foolish but also malicious
Ukrainian economy may collapse even with West’s support — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian economy has not yet collapsed only because of huge support from the West
EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian sanctions for next six months
For the time being, seventeen such packages are in place
Russian Security Council warns of threat posed by West supporting Kiev’s terror attacks
Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yury Kokov emphasized that the Kiev regime’s state-sponsored terrorism "is much more dangerous and inhumane than any terrorist acts of separate radical groups and organizations"
FACTBOX: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at Eurasian Economic Forum
The head of state underlined that Russia will continue strengthening its own financial instruments for settlements
Bank of Russia proposes new deadlines for full-scale introduction of digital ruble
The new deadlines were set after discussing the details with market participants as well as ministries and agencies concerned, the regulator said
Battlegroup West destroys 46 Ukrainian drone control centers, 5 Starlink stations
The battlegroup’s air defense units shot down 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, battlegroup’s spokesman added
Kremlin informs when timeframe for third round of talks with Kiev to be set
"After all the procedures that were agreed upon are completed, the exchange procedures, the time will come to determine the dates for the third round," Dmitry Peskov said
Istanbul remains venue for Russia-Ukraine talks — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova expressed gratitude to Turkey for its hospitality and unwavering support to the negotiations
Any provocation, even ‘dirty bomb’ can be expected from Kiev — Russian MP
Senator Natalia Nikonorova stressed that Russia "is ready to respond proportionally to any threat"
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Press review: Russia sticks on NATO security guarantees and EU-Ukraine union edges closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 26th
NATO provokes conflicts in various regions of world — defense official
According to Zhang Xiaogang, in recent years, the alliance has gone beyond its geographical boundaries, causing increased vigilance worldwide, particularly among Asian countries
US strike on Fordow facility in Iran renders it inoperable, Netanyahu’s office says
According to the statement, this "achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material"
Moscow hopes to see continued cooperation between Iran, IAEA — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Russia expects the international community to respect the repeated assurances from Iran’s supreme leader that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons
Six bombs dropped on each ventilation shaft at Fordow nuclear facility in Iran — Pentagon
According to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, several days before the strike, Iran "attempted to cover the shafts with concrete to try to prevent an attack"
Putin arrives in Belarus on two-day visit
The Russian leader is set to take part in the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum later on Thursday
Military conflicts in Ukraine, Iran two different animals — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, recent attacks on Iran were unprovoked, while Russia’s special military operation was launched with objective justification
Another prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine held, TASS source says
According to the source, equal numbers of prisoners were swapped
Russia’s Battlegroup East pushes forward towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Despite the Ukrainian army’s entrenched defenses in Shevchenko, Russian assault teams managed to break through the enemy’s defensive lines and gain a foothold in the community, raising Russian flags, the report said
FIFA, UEFA may decide on Russia’s participation by year-end, says Russian football chief
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States
Russia, Ukraine hold prisoner swap per Istanbul agreements
The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus receiving all necessary psychological and medical aid
Serbia not to sign anti-Russian declarations — PM
Duro Macut added that there is no alternative to peace and stability for Serbia
Iran has right to peaceful use of nuclear technology — Putin
On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran
Hungary blocks talks on Ukraine’s accession to EU
This essentially means that talks on Moldova’s accession will be postponed as well
Iran may attack US ships, military bases in case of further escalation — newspaper
According to the report, Tehran agreed to establish a ceasefire with Tel Aviv only because it was confident that it would hold its ground in the face of possible new strikes by the US and Israel
New Ukrainian unit formed to fortify Sumy Region - top commander
According to Alexander Syrsky, its primary tasks are to strengthen fortifications and build up a system of engineering and fortification barriers
Putin accuses West of attempting to plunder Russian assets
The Russian leader noted that Russia aims to further strengthen its own financial settlement instruments
Iran causes damage to US Base in Qatar, US downplays its scale — Khamenei
The Iranian supreme leader also remarked that those who overstate the damage suffered by Iranian nuclear facilities from US strikes are now trying to minimize this incident
No recession in Russia, Finance Minister says
Anton Siluanov said that Russia experiences a planned cooling of the economy
Foreign customers eye Russian combat helicopters at Airshow China — embassy
It is reported that this year, over 740 companies from 43 countries and regions of the world are demonstrating their output at the Airshow China, which opened on November 8 and will run through November 13
Iran's cooperation with IAEA to take on new form — foreign minister
On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a draft law on suspending the country's cooperation with the IAEA
Russian diplomat says Ukrainian strike on Chinese TV crew seeks to silence news media
According to Maria Zakharova, the drone attacked the crew of the Chinese television channel Phoenix as it was filming a report on the return of peaceful life to the region
Portugal’s Ronaldo signs extension with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC
Cristiano signed a three-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on December 30, 2022
Nicaragua officially requests observer status in the EAEU — presidential envoy
According to Ortega Murillo, Nicaragua recognizes the importance of the EAEU for the development of cooperation between brotherly peoples
Ukraine’s army withdrawing battlegroup remnants from Shevchenko in western Donetsk region
Earlier, the Ukrainian military kept sending a large number of troops to hold that community but practically all of them were destroyed, the defense source added
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
European citizens being 'robbed' for sake of war in Ukraine — Russia’s top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, it is a threat to taxpayers in the European Union and Britain, who have simply been robbed over the past three years
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukraine’s national debt up $1 bln in one month
In early June, Ukraine faced a technical default on some of its obligations, namely state derivatives, after failing to pay the necessary amount of money to their holders
Cooperation between Russia, Iran to continue in all spheres — Foreign Ministry
"We completely reject any attempts to restrict a sovereign state’s legal right to a civilian nuclear program with brute force," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia sees rising terror risk from IS networks — Security Council
Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yury Kokov emphasized that despite the cessation of large-scale hostilities, instability that poses a threat to neighboring states continues to persist in Afghanistan
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Serbian PM echoes president's assurance that arms will not be supplied to Ukraine
Duro Macut noted that Serbia and Russia are, above all, "two countries linked by centuries-old friendship and strategic partnership, while the Serbs and Russians are fraternal nations whom no one can break apart"
First train from North Korea arrives in Moscow after five-year pause
"There are no passengers in this carriage yet, only the conductors arrived," the North Korean railway representative in Russia said
Trump ready to meet Putin in Turkey to talk on Ukraine — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that the ultimate goal is to achieve "the long-awaited peace"
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei congratulates his country on victory over Israel
"The Zionist regime has almost collapsed and been crushed under the strikes from the Islamic Republic," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added
Russian army advancing toward Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance
Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions: summary
Falling drone debris in Taganrog broke windows in a school and two residential buildings, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said
World Bank is biased, Putin says
Russia endeavors at present to reduce its dependence on Western financial institutions and minimize the use of foreign payment instruments and services, the Russian president said
Russia supplied several Aurus cars to Middle East, Azerbaijan — Minister
Aurus is the first Russian brand of luxury cars created from scratch by NAMI specialists
Statements from Israel that operation against Iran not over yet sound alarming — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, this goes against Donald Trump's statements
Russia to resist European attempts to hinder talks with Ukraine — intel chief
Russia will decisively follow its own path, Sergey Naryshkin said
Kremlin spokesman calls Macron’s remarks on nuclear weapons a criticism of Washington
According to Dmitry Peskov, "it has been a long time since we’ve heard such fierce criticism towards the United States of American from the President of France"
Russian ministry launches multilanguage app for foreigners entry
The app can be downloaded in RuStore, Google Play, AppGallery and App Store, the Ministry of Digital Development said
Potential US sanctions to close window for talks with Russia — top diplomat
Marco Rubio said that Washington is going to continue to engage
Russian army to leave no chance for Ukrainian forces to re-enter Kursk Region — Medvedev
"While the enemy has been driven out, they continue to attempt senseless incursions," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman acknowledged
Trade turnover between EAEU, UAE in non-oil sector hits $29 bln in 2024
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that the tariff reduction affects 95% of the product range, excluding some sensitive items, such as "iron and some agricultural products that could impact the Eurasian market"
Ukrainian troops killed residents of Dzerzhinsk in frame-job against Russia — report
Chairman of the International Public Tribunal Maxim Grigoryev added that people say that locals could not stand the Ukrainian and foreign press, believing that "once the press is around, the city will get bombed"
Chinese journalist injured by Ukrainian drone while filming report in Kursk Region
According to the journalist, his clearly marked press crew was working near residential buildings
Iranian strikes on Israel cause $3 billion of damage — Bloomberg
According to the news outlet, this amount includes "funds needed both to repair missile-hit buildings and pay compensation to local businesses"
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Lavrov says Ukrainians will be liberated from neo-Nazi rulers
"The Ukrainian deserves to live in good neighborliness, friendship, prosperity next to its Slavic brothers," he said
Trump promises NATO countries Russia won’t attack them — newspaper
According to the report, the US president praised the alliance's efforts to increase defense spending
Russia, Armenia to lose around $6 bln worth of mutual trade by year-end — Overchuk
Moscow and Yerevan understand the necessity to improve the regulatory environment to restore the level of economic indicators, the Russian deputy prime minister said
India is Russia's trusted military ally — defense minister
"It is a long-standing and trusted friend, including in the military and technological domains," Andrey Belousov stated
US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites make it harder to hold talks - Iran’s foreign minister
If Europe happens to activate the snapback mechanism, it will only further complicate the situation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Trump’s comments turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into national humiliation — lawmaker
Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social
Russian forces wipe out deployment site of elite Ukrainian UAV unit
The strike destroyed a large number of the Ukrainian army’s personnel together with special equipment and explosives, the defense source said
Pulkovo Airport plans to automate baggage handling duties with new robots
"It’s the first project of its kind in Russia and one of the first globally to implement unmanned vehicles on this scale for airport operations," Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said
As Doomsday Clock inches towards midnight, Russia works to pull hands back — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, global security is perhaps the most critical issue today
Trump urges Netanyahu’s trial be cancelled immediately
According to US President, he and Netanyahu "just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran"
CEO unveils Rosneft-made synthetic oil at SPIEF
Sechin invited anyone interested to take a closer look at the oil sample later
NATO eases rhetoric on Russia in relation to Ukraine crisis in summit statement — media
Acording to the report, after last year’s summit, the alliance included strong language condemning "Russia’s full-scale invasion" and asserted that "Ukraine’s future was in NATO"
US says destroys Iran's nuclear facilities, sees years to restore them
At a press conference in the Hague after a NATO summit, the American leader said that the conclusions of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which were leaked to the press on Tuesday, apparently for political reasons by someone from Trump's ideological opponents
Kiev tried to hold Shevchenko community in Donbass due to lithium deposit, says DPR
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 26 that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations
Israeli-Iranian conflict can be considered 'a thing of the past' — Putin
The Russian leader said the situation in the Middle East is stabilizing
Araghchi says US, Israeli strikes caused major damage to Iran’s nuclear sites
Expert discussions are underway, Iran’s Foreign Minister said
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Russia’s international reserves up $4.4 bln over week — Central Bank
Reserves totaled $682.8 bln as of June 13
Chinese reporter suffers injuries as Ukraine shells Russia’s Kursk Region — official
The journalist was taken to a hospital
German envoy to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry soon — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that German authorities insist on systematically harassing the Russian journalists accredited in that country
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 78.21 rubles for June 27
The official euro rate was increased by 0.6 ruble to 91.6601 rubles
Russia has one of the best unemployment rates globally — Putin
The total GDP of the EAEU member-countries increased to $2.6 trillion and the trade turnover with third countries gained 38% to $800 bln, the head of state noted
'Alarmist' report from IAEA spurred Israel's attacks on Iran — Russia’s top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the IAEA secretariat drafted its latest report under intense pressure from Western countries
Lavrov calls EC’s plans to ban energy imports from Russia 'political masochism'
According to the Russian foreign minister, these supplies have served as a long-term, reliable foundation for Europe's economic well-being for many decades
Iran operation opens way for Israel to expand peace deals with Arab countries — Netanyahu
"This victory opens the door for a dramatic expansion of peace deals", Israeli Prime Minister said
Russia now Europe’s largest economy, Putin states
According to the Russian leader, the country needs to keep its foot on the gas to stay among the world’s largest economies
US wants Iran to surrender, that will never happen — supreme leader
"Expecting Iran to capitulate to another country is foolish and erroneous, and will certainly be laughed at by the wise," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added
The world's most legendary tanks
On September 15, 2016, the tank turns 100
US merely wanted to bury Fordow nuclear facility in Iran, investigative journalist says
Additionally, the strikes by the US were not "aimed at elements of the Iranian leadership," Hersh said
Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul good enough for talks — Erdogan
The Turkish president’s remarks came in response to a question about whether he believed the level of the delegations at the Istanbul talks was appropriate
EU summit fails to approve statement supporting Ukraine
"The European Council will revert to the issue at its next meeting," the press service said
Minor hiccups in Eurasian Economic Union natural, Kremlin says
"Integration of the EAEU continues to be deeper," Dmitry Peskov said
Khamenei says Iran attains victory over US
According to the Iranian leader, Washington "has achieved nothing in this war"
No consent from Iran yet to continue talks with US — top diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, random statements about resuming dialogue must not be taken seriously
