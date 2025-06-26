Iran to adjust foreign policy after conflict with Israel — top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian authorities will adjust their foreign policy in the future, taking into account the positions of all countries during Tehran’s conflict with Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"Post-war diplomacy will differ from the pre-war period and the methods of interaction will be adjusted in accordance with other countries’ attitude during the crisis," the senior Iranian diplomat said in a broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.