Myanmar seeks to join EAEU as observer — prime minister

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Myanmar seeks to join the Eurasian Economic Union as an observer, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said at the group’s meeting in Belarus.

"Myanmar sincerely seeks to join the EAEU," he said.

According to the minister, Myanmar wants to get the status of an observer.

The Eurasian Economic Union is holding a meeting from June 26-27 in Minsk as part of the Belarusian presidency in the group this year. The main theme of the forum is "The Strategy of Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects."