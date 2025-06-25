IAEA unable to trace Iranian uranium amid hostilities — IAEA chief

PARIS, June 25. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is unable to trace Iranian enriched uranium, the agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said.

"400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium is a serious problem. This material is stored somewhere but the agency has lost sight of it after hostilities were unleashed," he said in an interview with the France 2 television channel.

"But despite the hostilities, Iran must show the agency’s inspector where this material is placed anyway," he stressed.

Commenting on the Iranian parliament’s decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, Grossi noted that "this is not a favor to the agency from Iran." "This is a legal commitment. As long as Iran is party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, this commitment remains in force," he said, adding that the agency’s activities in Iran should be resumed as soon as possible.

Touching on the "report on the Iranian nuclear program that allegedly provoked hostilities," the IAEA chief noted that the agency openly stated that Iran had no nuclear weapons. "I said there are question, more transparency is needed, but I also put it clearly that even if Iran does have isolated elements and materials, we cannot state that it possesses nuclear weapons," Grossi pointed out.

When asked about the recent attacks on Iranian facilities, he emphasized that "attacks on nuclear sites are prohibited by international law."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.