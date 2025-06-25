Iran has not signed any ceasefire agreement with Israel — MFA

TEHRAN, June 25. /TASS/. Iran has ceased retaliatory strikes against Israel following the end of hostilities initiated by the Jewish state, despite not having signed any formal agreements to suspend hostilities, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"We did not have any written agreement with the Zionist regime that included specific terms. What occurred was the cessation of aggression by the Zionists, and concurrently, Iran - while remaining prepared - will not carry out any further attacks," Khatibzadeh stated, as reported by Mehr Agency.

The escalation began in the early hours of June 13, when Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran responded with its own retaliatory actions. Nine days afterward, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, effectively escalating the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the region. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage resulting from the strike.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had reached an agreement to a complete ceasefire. On June 24, the ceasefire officially took effect.