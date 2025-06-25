Iran detains 700 people suspected of cooperating with Israel — news agency

TEHRAN, June 25. /TASS/. Iranian law enforcement officials have detained over 700 individuals suspected of collaborating with the Israeli security services since tensions escalated on June 13, the Fars news agency reported.

According to its information, most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces.

The news agency also said that the detainees are accused of launching small drones in the interests of Israel, creating homemade bombs, and filming military facilities with the intent of further transferring information to the Israeli special services. Fars pointed out that since June 13, law enforcement officials in Tehran alone have seized over 10,000 small drones.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.