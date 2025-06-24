BELGRADE, June 24. /TASS/. The Socialist Movement, founded by former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and ex-head of the Security and Information Agency (BIA) Aleksandar Vulin, has issued a call to the Serbian government to establish a dedicated working group tasked with scrutinizing all previously concluded contracts for ammunition exports. The goal is to verify whether the terms of these agreements have been fully honored.

The movement underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "Every bullet that has been fired at the Ukrainian front against Russian brothers is, in fact, a bullet fired at Serbia – at its history, its future, and its honor." They emphasized that Russia does not deserve any harm stemming from Serbia’s actions.

Furthermore, the Socialist Movement pointed out that during his tenure as BIA leader, Vulin implemented an additional oversight mechanism requiring foreign buyers of Serbian ammunition obtain Belgrade’s approval before transferring weapons to third parties. In light of this, they called on the government to form a working group to thoroughly review all existing contracts and assess whether their conditions have been met.

Meanwhile, the Serbian Ministry of Defense has officially announced a suspension of all weapon and military equipment exports produced domestically. This measure, ordered by President Aleksandar Vucic, mandates that future deliveries receive prior approval from the National Security Council. Vucic has previously stated that Serbia has completely halted ammunition exports, with all military materials now exclusively supplied to the national army. He emphasized that exports would only resume under exceptional circumstances and through specific, case-by-case decisions.

Serbian weapons export issue

On June 23, the press bureau of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) released a statement regarding the supply of Serbian ammunition to Kiev. The report stated that Belgrade has been employing indirect procedures to export military products to Ukraine, increasing supplies to Kiev’s armed forces. According to the SVR, ammunition produced at Serbian defense plants - particularly for heavy, long-range systems - is being shipped to NATO countries as complete component sets for assembly, effectively concealing their final destination.

This scheme enables Kiev to receive what appears to be non-Serbian military equipment, assembled in Western countries, thus bypassing official export restrictions. The ammunition, the SVR claims, is primarily assembled and loaded in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Serbian manufacturers reportedly are aware of the true end-users of their products. For instance, the Krusik plant in Valjevo recently sold large quantities of rocket kits for the 122-mm Grad MLRS to the Czech company Policske Stroirni. Additionally, the Loznitsa-based defense enterprise Eling sent kits for these rockets, as well as 120-mm mortar mines, to the Bulgarian firm Emko.