Middle East conflict

Attacks on Iranian nuclear sites hamper prospects of talks — ambassador to Russia

"An attack on peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities by the hegemonic Western regime, led by the US, undermines rationality," Kazem Jalali noted

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The attacks by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities have hindered the prospects of talks and rendered regulatory mechanisms obsolete, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"Now it is clear to everyone that we have never left the negotiating table and remain committed to diplomacy. Nevertheless, an attack on peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities by the hegemonic Western regime, led by the US, undermines rationality, hinders the prospects of negotiations, and renders regulatory and legal mechanisms obsolete," he noted.

"We didn’t start this war. It was forced upon our country by the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime and the US," Jalali emphasized.

On June 23, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf announced that lawmakers were planning to adopt a bill that would temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to the agency's politicized stance.

Europe to plant millions of mines along Russian border — media
The Daily Telegraph notes that all five countries have announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel landmines
Read more
US base in northeastern Syria attacked — news agency
The report did not specify who shelled the US base
Read more
Trump called Israeli PM demanding to halt attacks due to Iran’s weakening — TV
While the US president spoke with the Israeli prime minister, his national security team sent messages to the Iranians, urging them to halt attacks on Israel and agree to a ceasefire
Read more
Trump calls Iran’s strike on US base weak
According to a senior leader, only 13 or 14 missiles were shot down
Read more
Iran starts operation against US base in Qatar — Iranian state television
The operation is called "News of Victory"
Read more
It is wrong to compare Israeli aggression against Iran, conflict in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the conflict in the Middle East was primarily triggered by Israel's suspicions regarding Iran’s potential violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Read more
Iran’s top diplomat describes relations with Russia as close, strategic in nature
Abbas Araghchi added that Russia has always been Iran’s partner in the civilian nuclear sphere and played a positive role in talks on Tehran’s nuclear program
Read more
Medvedev says both Israel, Iran should abandon their nuclear programs
"We know that Israel has a secret nuclear program," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
INTERVIEW: Strikes on nuclear sites in Iran to damage food security — Russian watchdog
If territories are contaminated as a result of damage to nuclear facilities Russia will be forced to check incoming products for radiation, the head of the regulator noted
Read more
Talking heads seek to stir trouble between Moscow, Tehran amid Iran conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that there is certainly no shortage of such speculation
Read more
Russia focused on achieving goals stated at beginning of special op — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin listed several goals of the special military operation
Read more
Israeli army reports sixth wave of missile launches from Iran
The military has advised civilians to remain in secure locations and not to leave until further notice
Read more
Russia calls for stopping armed escalation in Middle East — foreign ministry
According to the statement, the attacks dangerously undermine global and regional security
Read more
Trump says he’s got 'to get Israel to calm down'
The US president also said he was not happy with the Israel Defense Forces for "going out there" in response to Iranian attacks
Read more
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
Ceasefire violations, Trump's calls to 'calm down': conflict between Israel, Iran
The US leader expressed dissatisfaction with both sides of the conflict and said that Israel "needs to calm down."
Read more
Russia supports Iran with its firm stance — Kremlin
Of course, Russia intends to further develop its relations with Tehran, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Read more
Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says
"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik is being started," the Russian leader said
Read more
Press review: Trump shocks world by striking Iran while Tehran's response yet to be seen
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 23rd
Read more
Donald Trump fell for Israeli trap by striking Iran, US expert says
Daryl Kimball noted that Trump misled everyone by saying that he would make a decision regarding strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities "within 'two weeks,' which suggests he was not serious, and was certainly not patient enough, about negotiating a practical, durable, verifiable agreement with Iran"
Read more
Trump claims Iran and Israel have reached out to him seeking to restore peace
Iran and Israel have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness and truth, the US president said
Read more
Kremlin calls information about Serbia’s transfer of weapons to Ukraine worrying
Dmitry Peskov said that "Serbia is indeed a country very close" to Russia
Read more
Markets interpret Iran’s strike on US base in Qatar as step toward de-escalation — expert
Chief Economist at the consulting firm Rystad Energy Claudio Galimberti noted that following the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, developments in the energy sector could unfold along two potential scenarios
Read more
US no longer world leader, merely executor of Israel’s will, Swiss expert says
Hicheme Lehmici described the strike on Iran as an "illegal, unilateral decision with potentially irreversible consequences"
Read more
Kremlin says difficult to predict final ceasefire on Middle East
Dmitry Peskov recalled that, from the beginning, Russia urged the parties to abandon military methods of settling the issue
Read more
Washington unaware of whereabouts of Iran’s uranium stockpiles after US strikes — media
According to the report, the strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure could set its nuclear program back 2-5 years
Read more
Russia touches base with Serbia about indirect arms supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin
"We hope that if such a practice did occur by accident, measures will be taken to prevent it in the future," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Trump says wants to 'see a deal' with Russia
The US president was asked to comment on the Russia-related language expected in a communique to be issued after the alliance leaders’ meeting
Read more
Lavrov says that Ukraine lost its sovereignty after 2014 coup d'etat
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the residents of Crimea and Donbass rejected the legitimacy of the coup d'etat, asserting that those who seized power thereafter could not legitimately represent their interests
Read more
Israel says tasks of its operation against Iran achieved, agrees to ceasefire
The Israeli government also thanked Donald Trump and the US for their support in defense and for participating in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat
Read more
Russian troops liberate Dyleyevka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Iran used same number of missiles against US base as US used against its nuclear sites
According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the operation posed no threat to Qatar and Tehran wants to preserve warm and friendly relations with Doha
Read more
Trump’s comments turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into national humiliation — lawmaker
Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social
Read more
Brent crude falls below $71 per barrel on ICE
As of 11:00 p.m. Moscow time, Brent had declined by 7.18%, reaching $70.91 per barrel
Read more
Ceasefire and final strikes: potential end to Israel-Iran conflict
Soon after the ceasefire was announced, Israel reported detecting new attacks originating from Iran, prompting a decision to launch new "intense" strikes against Tehran
Read more
Too early to make conclusions after Trump’s words about Iran-Israel truce — Lavrov
Russia "would only welcome it if such an agreement exists," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
IRGC says June 23 attack on Israel longest since start of escalation
According to the media, Iran used Kheibar Shekan, Emad, Qadr, and Fattah-1 ballistic missiles during the attack on Israel
Read more
Some countries fear major war, stand ready to back Tehran — Iranian source
The agency source added that some nations "have conveyed their readiness to assist Tehran in various capacities"
Read more
Putin, king of Bahrain support swiftest restoration of peace in Middle East
According to the Kremlin, the leaders spoke in favor of introducing stability to the region as soon as possible
Read more
Trump stops short of firmly backing NATO collective defense pledge
The US president said that there’s numerous definitions of Article 5
Read more
Kremlin expects date of new round of negotiations with Kiev this week
The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on June 2, when the parties exchanged draft memoranda on a peaceful settlement, and agreed on the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead
Read more
Moscow offered solution to Iran-Israel crisis but parties failed to act — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that the key point, which President Putin emphasized yesterday during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is that Russia's proposals for resolving the situation were made quite some time ago
Read more
Kremlin explains how Russia can help Iran
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offered its mediation efforts
Read more
Israel attacks radar station north of Tehran — radio
According to the report, the target in Iran had a symbolic character
Read more
Iran threatens US with more powerful strikes in case of new attack on country
"Operation Herald of Victory was a proportional response to US actions," lawmaker Ahmad Ajam said
Read more
Iran launched at least 11 missiles toward Israel within two hours
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed a sixth wave of missile launches originating from Iranian territory
Read more
Russia making efforts to support Iran — Putin
The Russian leader underlined that Moscow has long-standing and reliable relations with Tehran
Read more
West is begging for ceasefire for Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that this is exactly what Vladimir Zelensky firmly refused a couple of years ago
Read more
Ukrainian conflict to end in Kiev’s unconditional surrender — French expert
According to Xavier Moreau, the final say in the settlement will go to Russia
Read more
Trump doesn’t want further military engagement in Middle East — TV
However, according to the official, Trump will be ready to escalate the conflict if necessary
Read more
Iranian Foreign Minister says no ceasefire agreement with Israel has been reached yet
Abbas Araghchi said that a final decision regarding the end of military operations will be made at a later time
Read more
Russia, US now far from discussing strategic stability issues — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "when such conversations resume with the Americans and Europeans, who will change their minds, we must ensure our security without repeating past mistakes"
Read more
At least 9 killed as a result of explosion following Israeli attack in Iran’s Gilan
According to the report, 33 civilians were injured
Read more
Information about Iran not having radiation leak can be trusted — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin answered the question about whether the SVR has data on this issue
Read more
Nuclear scientist killed in Israeli strike on Iran
According to the report, Israel delivered a strike this morning before a ceasefire came into effect
Read more
In relations with the West 'trust but verify' not enough — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the West has proven incapable of reaching an agreement "not for the first time in history"
Read more
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in Kiev Region
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
Read more
Medvedev rejects Trump's criticism of his remarks about Iran
The Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran
Read more
Russia resolutely denounces 'heinous' terrorist attack on Damascus church — diplomat
Russia expresses its solidarity with the Syrian people in the face of this unthinkable crime, Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Serbia sends military suppiles to Kiev via intermediaries — Russian intelligence
According to report, the Ukrainian military "is very grateful to Serbian manufacturers of weapons and ammunition for their contribution to maintaining the combat readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries deployed near DPR border fleeing under Russian strikes
According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the foreign contingent in this sector
Read more
Iranian defense minister holds phone call with Russian counterpart
According to the Iranian Defense Ministry, Amir Nasirzadeh thanked Russia for its support
Read more
Israeli army identifies more missiles launched from Iran
Sirens sounded in northern Israel following the identification of Iranian missiles
Read more
Russia trusts Serbia's promise to halt arms exports, but will 'verify it' — SVR chief
On June 23, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service once again reported that Belgrade is using indirect channels to export military products to Ukraine and is ramping up supplies to Kiev’s armed forces
Read more
Netanyahu asks ministers not to comment on ceasefire reports with Iran
According to the report, the Prime Minister asked ministers to withhold any statements "until further notice"
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat mum on retaliation to US attacks at meeting with Putin — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov still recalled that "this was all previously announced"
Read more
Russian army liberates Perebudova in DPR, Petrovskoye in Kharkov Region
The units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1,355 troops in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, ministry said
Read more
Iranian top diplomat Araghchi had no written message from Khamenei for Putin — Kremlin
Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow for a meeting with the Russian president on the night of June 22 amid the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East
Read more
Several missile launchers destroyed in Iran — Israeli military
Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed a sixth wave of missile launches originating from Iranian territory
Read more
Donbass Dome neutralizes 500-600 Ukrainian drones over DPR every week
DPR head Denis Pushilin emphasized the system's ongoing presence and significance
Read more
Zimbabwe’s Coventry officially assumes office as head of International Olympic Committee
Kirsty Coventry is now the first ever female IOC president
Read more
Russian MFA, Tehran's envoy discuss escalation over attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities
According to the statement, the two sides emphasized their mutual commitment to continued close coordination aimed at preventing further escalation and ensuring a return to a political and diplomatic resolution based on international law
Read more
Israeli attacks on Tehran Province destroy 120 houses, seriously damage 500 — governor
Governor Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian pointed out that most of the victims of the Israeli aggression were civilians
Read more
Three people killed after Iranian missile strikes residential building in Southern Israel
The Israel’s N12 television channel also noted that several other individuals sustained injuries in the attack
Read more
Trump says unhappy with both Iran, Israel in light of ceasefire violations
The US head of state also said that, as a result of the shelling, "Iran’s nuclear capacities are gone"
Read more
Iran warned of strike on Al Udeid base, US believes Tehran did not seek escalation — Vance
The United States entered the armed conflict nine days after it escalated: on the night of June 22, US forces struck three Iranian nuclear facilities
Read more
Rosatom chief says a few steps left before catastrophic decisions in Iran-Israel conflict
In a commentary to GTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin he stressed that he sees a very big risk in the fact that regional escalation in different parts of the globe no longer takes into account the nuclear factor
Read more
Netanyahu agreed to scale back strike on Iran after Trump’s call — media
The Israeli Prime Minister still noted that that "some response was needed to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire"
Read more
Moscow to continue comprehensive interaction with Tehran — Russian security official
"Russia-Tehran interaction has many aspects and is implemented both in the bilateral format and on international platforms," Alexander Venediktov said
Read more
NATO summit participants expected to approve military spending target of 5% of GDP
The summit in The Hague is set to be one of the shortest gatherings of NATO leaders in the past quarter-century
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Iran claims victory over Israel, forces it to stop aggression — top security body
According to the National Security Council, the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to respond decisively to any aggressive action by Israel
Read more
Sending weapons to Ukraine should not affect relations between Russia, Serbia — Kremlin
"This topic was raised during our contacts with the Serbian friends, and clarifications and guarantees were given by our Serbian colleagues," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian army creates bridgehead for further offensive as it liberated Perebudova in DPR
The liberation of Peredubova took less than three days, the ministry added
Read more
Aggression against Iran has no basis or justification — Putin
The head of state emphasized that Russia's stance was clearly articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Read more
Press review: Russia plays crisis control in Iran and smooths out pain points with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 24th
Read more
Zelensky says he has no intention of leaving power before end of conflict
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers officially expired after May 20, 2024, but Kiev has refused to hold parliamentary and presidential elections due to martial law
Read more
Iran promises US it will return to nuclear program talks after ceasefire — newspaper
According to the report, the US was supposed to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop hostilities against Iran, which they did
Read more
Medvedev rejects Trump’s criticism of his remarks about Iran
The politician stressed that he knows perfectly well what this will lead to, since as president he controlled Russia’s nuclear forces
Read more
China's new mosquito-sized drone could revolutionize military warfare, medicine — SCMP
According the newspaper, which cited military sources and TV channels, similar miniature bionic robots are best suited to reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield
Read more
What is known about aftermath of last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured as a drone hit a residential building in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev said
Read more
Attack on Iranian nuclear facilities ruined trust in 'global nuclear family' — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev believes that the situation has changed dramatically
Read more
Over 500 missiles, over 1,000 drones launched by Iran at Israel — Israeli official
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, said that 25 people were killed, as many as 1,361 were wounded
Read more
Serbian president says receives threats for his refusal to export arms
Aleksandar Vucic stressed that further arms exports would be possible only when authorized by the National Security Council
Read more
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Read more
Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire in coming hours — Trump
Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour
Read more
Israel carries out largest series of attacks on Tehran since June 13 — IDF
Defrin said that message in these attacks is clear: We will continue to strike at every element and stratum of the regime that poses a threat to the state of Israel
Read more
UN secretary-general regularly abuses his powers — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that Antonio Guterres refuses "to call things by their proper names"
Read more
Iran may attack Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility — TV
The Al Jazeera's source also said that the IRGC has "precise information about Israel's stockpile of air defense missiles"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky admits that Ukraine joining NATO 'impossible for now'
Vladimir Zelensky declined to answer whether Ukraine had given up on the idea of becoming a NATO member in the future. He stuck to his old talking point that the North Atlantic alliance would "benefit from having an ally like Ukraine"
Read more