Attacks on Iranian nuclear sites hamper prospects of talks — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The attacks by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities have hindered the prospects of talks and rendered regulatory mechanisms obsolete, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"Now it is clear to everyone that we have never left the negotiating table and remain committed to diplomacy. Nevertheless, an attack on peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities by the hegemonic Western regime, led by the US, undermines rationality, hinders the prospects of negotiations, and renders regulatory and legal mechanisms obsolete," he noted.

"We didn’t start this war. It was forced upon our country by the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime and the US," Jalali emphasized.

On June 23, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf announced that lawmakers were planning to adopt a bill that would temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to the agency's politicized stance.