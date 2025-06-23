Any retaliatory actions increase destabilization — UN on Iran's missile launch at US bases

United Nations, June 23. /TASS/. Any retaliatory actions and increased military activity only lead to higher destabilization, official representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric commented on reports of Iran launching missiles at the US military bases.

"Obviously, any increase in military activities, any continued retaliation, as the Secretary General warned, just increases the destabilization and pushes us deeper into what he referred to yesterday, which is this rat hole of retaliation," he said.

When asked whether the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities violate the provisions of the UN Charter, Dujarric said that the world organization observes "repeated challenges to international law" and the charter of the world organization.

Earlier, the Iranian State Television and Radio Company reported that the Iranian army launched a military operation against the US base Al Udeid in Qatar News of Victory.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. Mutual blows continue. Both sides have reported deaths and injuries and admitted that several targets were hit on their territories.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, the American Air Force attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.