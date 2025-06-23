Diplomacy needed in Iranian nuclear issue, military strikes risky — director

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. The only way to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons is through negotiations between all interested parties, as military strikes are extremely risky, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the agency's Board of Governors.

"I therefore again call on maximum restraint. Military escalation not only threatens lives, it also delays us from taking the diplomatic path.

To achieve the long-term assurance that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon and for the continued effectiveness of the global non-proliferation regime, we must return to negotiations," he said.

Grossi added that he is ready to go to Iran immediately and start working there alongside a group of IAEA inspectors as soon as the first opportunity arises. The group of specialists already present in the country needs reinforcement. He also said he is ready to work with all interested parties to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities. In his opinion, the IAEA has shown that it can perform its core duties and prevent nuclear incidents in other conflicts already.

"We may not agree on the reasons behind and even the consequences of the current crisis. But there is a common denominator that exists: First, we don’t want to see a nuclear accident; second, we don’t want to see more nuclear weapon states in the world," Grossi said.

He said previous resolutions of the IAEA General Conferences stated that armed attacks on nuclear facilities should never be carried out under any circumstances, because they could lead to serious consequences for both the affected states and other countries. Grossi called on all countries to adhere to this position.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. Mutual blows continue. Both sides have reported deaths and injuries, and admitted that several targets were hit on their territories.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, the American Air Force attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.