Israel hits several strongholds in latest attack on Tehran, defense minister reports

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck several government targets in the Iranian capital, including the headquarters of the Basij volunteer militia, part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military force), a prison building, and a clock installed in one of Tehran’s squares symbolically counting down the time remaining "until the destruction of Israel," Defense Minister Israel Katz reported.

"The Israel Defense Forces are currently striking political strongholds and government repression agencies in central Tehran with unprecedented force, including the Basij headquarters, Evin Prison, where political prisoners and enemies of the regime are held, the ‘Destruction of Israel’ clock in Palestine Square, the IRGC’s internal security force headquarters, the ideological headquarters, and other political strongholds," Katz wrote on his X social media page.

The minister emphasized that Israel intends to continue strikes against Iran in response to its missile attacks. "For every shot fired at Israeli territory, the Iranian dictator will be punished; the strikes will continue with full force. We will keep defending our home and defeating the enemy until all war objectives are achieved," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.