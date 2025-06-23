PREVIEW: Top Iranian diplomat to meet with Putin, hold several talks

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold a series of talks in Moscow, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to TASS, the top Iranian diplomat arrived in Moscow on Sunday night "to hold several talks." Iran’s IRNA has reported that the Iranian foreign minister is going to consult with the Russian leader and high-ranking officials on the issues of the regional and international agenda due to the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Earlier, Araghchi himself said that he has a meeting with Putin slated for Monday.