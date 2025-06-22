US preparing for possible retaliatory strike on American facilities by Iran — NBC

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The Trump administration is preparing for a possible retaliatory strike on American facilities by Iran, supposedly within 48 hours, NBC reported, citing American officials.

It is not yet clear which US facilities could be attacked, they said.

Sources said earlier that Iran planned to strike American bases and facilities in the Middle East "if necessary," though there is no reason yet to suggest that it will happen soon, the TV channel said.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.