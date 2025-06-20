Health Ministry says 2,800 Iranians wounded in Israeli attacks since June 13

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Since June 13, Israeli strikes have injured at least 2,800 Iranians, with 2,000 already discharged from hospitals, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

The ministry stated, "We have no issues within our healthcare sector. As of today, 2,800 injured individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,000 have been treated and released," as reported by Fars News Agency.

The attacks on June 20 caused significant damage: six ambulances were destroyed or rendered inoperable, 14 medical workers sustained injuries, and two civilians lost their lives.

Earlier, Iranian authorities said that a hospital building in Tehran was hit by rocket fire from the Israeli army.

The conflict escalated rapidly on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran responded with a counterattack. In the days that followed, a cycle of strikes persisted, with both sides reporting casualties and damage to their facilities. The exchanges of fire continue to this day. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and has expressed its willingness to mediate in efforts to resolve the conflict.