Five Iranian hospitals damaged in Israeli attacks — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Five medical facilities in Iran sustained damage from Israeli strikes, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) President Pir Hossein Kolivand stated.

"While there were no direct hits, five hospitals were damaged anyway due to nearby attacks," Kolivand said as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

The official added that the strikes "violate international humanitarian norms."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. The mutual strikes remain ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate in resolving the conflict.