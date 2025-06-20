Iran warns Qatar about potential strikes on US bases — newspaper

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The Qatari authorities received a warning from Iran this week that if the US launches an operation against Tehran, the latter may strike US bases in the Persian Gulf, one of the largest of which is located near the Qatari capital, The Washington Post reported, citing European diplomats.

The largest US Air Force airbase in the region, Al Udeid, is located on the territory of Qatar. It serves as the forward command center of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and is home to up to 10,000 servicemen.

The targets of Iranian strikes, in case the US decides to join the Israeli operation against Tehran, may become other US bases throughout the Middle East, as well as Washington's diplomatic missions in the region, the newspaper pointed out. The threat could also come from radical Islamist militias that support Iran.

In response to The Washington Post’s request for comment on measures to prevent potential Iranian strikes, the Pentagon referred to a statement by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in which he pointed to "the deployment of additional capabilities" in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had received a letter from Iran's president. The content of the letter was not disclosed.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.