Israel’s operation in Iran not aimed at regime change but could lead to it, PM says

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. Israel’s operation in Iran does not aim to overthrow the country’s regime but could lead to such a result, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Kan state broadcaster.

"The primary goal is to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat. Secondly, the threat of ballistic missiles also needs to be eliminated. Meanwhile, it is clear that the Iranian regime will be unstable. It (regime change) is not a goal but it could be the result," the Israeli premier noted, adding that this is "the Iranian people’s business."

When asked to comment on Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s statement that one of the goals of the operation was to eliminate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Netanyahu said that he had "issued orders that no one in Iran will be immune" from Israeli attacks. "It’s inappropriate and unnecessary to say anything more here. We should let actions speak louder than words," he added.