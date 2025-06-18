Iran has no other choice but to protect its territorial integrity — foreign ministry

RABAT, June 18. /TASS/. Iran will continue to resolutely defend its territorial integrity from the Israeli aggression, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Esmail Baqaei said.

"We have no other choice but to resolutely protect our territorial integrity," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. "We believe that self-defense is the only countermeasure in this war that has been imposed on us."

"International law prohibits forcing a country to make decisions through pressure and threats," Baqaei added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.