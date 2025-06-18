Court of The Hague rejects Ukrainian company's claim to seize Gazprom assets

THE HAGUE, June 18. /TASS/. A district court in The Hague has rejected a request to forcibly transfer assets belonging to Russia’s Gazprom to the Ukrainian company Zhniva, ruling that the Russian energy giant is protected by the Russian Federation’s sovereign immunity, according to the court ruling released on its website.

The claim sought to recognize and enforce a ruling by the Zaporozhye District Court in favor of Ukraine, which allegedly provides for the transfer of $85 bln worth of assets owned by Gazprom to Zhniva. However, the court rejected the petition, citing the jurisdictional immunity of the Russian Federation, which covers the energy concern.

In its explanation of the decision, the court indicated that the norms of international law ensuring the sovereign immunity of the state in relations with foreign courts cannot be ignored in consideration of the claim. In particular, the commercial agreement between the parties does not deprive Gazprom of protection provided for by the international legal immunity of the Russian Federation.

Consequently, the requirement of the Ukrainian company on transfer of Gazprom assets was denied. Moreover, the Hague court ordered Zhniva to reimburse legal costs.