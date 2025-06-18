Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia discuss conflict between Israel, Iran

BAKU, June 18. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, have discussed the Middle Eastern conflict by telephone, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the telephone conversation, the security situation in the wake of the Iran-Israel confrontation, as well as issues of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed," the statement said.

It said the parties "expressed serious concern about the situation that arose as a result of the Iranian-Israeli confrontation, and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means."

"The Russian foreign minister thanked the leadership and all relevant agencies of Azerbaijan for their support in the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran, including artists," the press service said.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.