Trump tries to stay away from military action in Middle East — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not want the United States to become militarily involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said, citing American officials.

"My sense from talking this week to Trump administration officials is that the president really, really doesn’t want to get involved in military action if he can avoid it. I’m told his basic philosophy for this conflict, and most others, is: 'make trade not war,'" he said, commenting on the reports about Washington’s possible involvement in the Middle Eastern war.

According to Ignatius, the Iran-Israel conflict will be resolved through negotiations, in part because the American leader is still interested in striking a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Israel doubts the effectiveness of a potential agreement and will probably continue to pursue its own objectives anyway, which, the observer suggests, may imply a change of power in Iran.

Earlier, ABC News reported that a decision on Washington's joining Israel's military operation against Iran could be made in the next 24-48 hours. Officials of the Jewish state, according to Israeli television Channel 12, also believe that the United States is close to participating in the Israeli operation.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against the Iranian nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries, and admitted that some targets on their territories were hit.