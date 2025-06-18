IAEA chief not helping Iran's peaceful nuclear program — energy agency

RABAT, June 18. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has played a destructive role in the situation surrounding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated.

"Grossi has failed to fulfill his duty regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities. His destructive role toward Iran will be recorded in history," IRNA quoted Eslami as saying.

The AEOI chief further emphasized that "his [Grossi’s] indecisiveness paved the way for the Israeli regime to pursue its illegal objectives."

Eslami also stressed that "Iranians will not yield to any pressure or coercion."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.