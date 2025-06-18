Israel fails to effectively attack Iran's nuclear facilities — envoy to Geneva

RABAT, June 18. /TASS/. Israel was unable to effectively attack Iran's nuclear facilities, Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said.

"Israel failed to effectively attack our nuclear facilities," Qatar’s Al Jazeera quoted the diplomat as saying.

"Uranium enrichment and nuclear research are continuing. There are no delays," he added.

Bahreini emphasized that Israel is "a source of instability in the Middle East." "Israel possesses nuclear weapons and threatens international security. It does not abide by any UN resolution," the Iranian diplomat said.

He also noted that the Iranian nation is showing solidarity and unity in the current situation.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.