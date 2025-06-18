Iran urges neighboring countries not to let Israel carry out strikes from their territory

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran calls on neighboring countries not to allow Israel to use their territory for attacks on the Islamic Republic, said Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the commander of Iran's border guards.

"We expect our neighbors to take action to stop any hostile operations against Iran conducted from their territories. This is particularly important given our relations of friendship and good neighborliness — and to avoid forcing us to respond," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against the Iranian nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries, and admitted that some targets on their territories were hit. Russia has condemned Israel's actions.

On June 13, the government of Iraq filed an official complaint to the UN Security Council, saying that the country’s airspace is being unlawfully used by Israel to carry out strikes on Iran.