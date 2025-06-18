Khamenei warns US it will suffer much more damage than Iran in armed conflict

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US that it will suffer far greater losses than Iran if the countries engage in an armed conflict.

"The Americans and those who are familiar with the politics of this region know that US involvement in this problem would certainly bring them harm and they would be dealt a blow. A blow that would be far more devastating than the damage that Iran would suffer," he said in an address to the nation, according to a statement from his office.

"The US president in his unacceptable statements openly calls on the Iranian people to surrender, but we tell them to first threaten those who are afraid of threats," the leader went on to say.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump demanded an immediate surrender from Tehran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks and acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit. Russia condemned Israeli actions.

The US has a web of 1,000 military bases covering the entire world. At least 170,000 US servicemen are stationed in more than 80 countries. In the Middle East, US military bases and sites are located in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Syria. According to ABC News, the US currently has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.