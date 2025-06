TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. Overnight, the Israeli military detected around 30 Iranian missile launches at Israel with no injuries, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said at a news briefing.

"We identified some 30 ballistic missiles launches from Iran toward Israel in two barrages overnight," he said.

According to him, most of the projectiles were intercepted, and there were no injuries.