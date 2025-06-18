Trump’s remarks on China joining G7 reflect ignorance, desperation — expert

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. Remarks by US President Donald Trump that he is not against China joining the Group of Seven (G7) demonstrate ignorance and desperation, as under current conditions, Beijing has no interest in this organization, Wang Wen, executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told TASS.

"Trump’s remarks that he is not against China joining the G7 actually reflect desperation and ignorance. China is not interested in the G7. About 20 years ago some in the West invited China to join the G7 but back then, China did not even respond nor show any interest. And now China has absolutely no interest in this group," the expert believes.

According to him, the majority of the Chinese view the Group of Seven as a closed circle of Western imperialist countries and the main source of an unequal political, economic and financial global system. "The G7 is a regressive, closed-off, conservative and passive organization whose positive role in the world becomes less and less significant. As opposed to it, such international mechanisms as the BRICS summit, APEC and G20 are much more inclusive and more attractive for China," Wang thinks.

Earlier, replying to a request by TASS to comment on Donald Trump’s remarks on the matter, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that the G7 must adhere to the principles of mutual respect and equality in relations with China if it intends to have constructive cooperation with Beijing instead of throwing around irresponsible statements. The diplomatic agency also expressed hope that the G7 will "focus on such fundamental issues as reacting to global challenges and facilitating international development, as well as play a constructive role in developing the international community."

Earlier, Trump, following a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney within the framework of the G7 summit, said that China joining the Group of Seven "is not a bad idea," adding that it's important for world leaders to be able to speak with one another at summits.