Israeli airstrike destroys bridge across Litani River in southern Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, March 13. /TASS/. An Israeli airstrike has hit a bridge across the Litani River in Lebanon’s southern municipality of Zrariyah, the Elnashra news website reported.

According to the media outlet, the attack, which involved several missiles, caused part of the bridge to collapse.

An Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson claimed that the bridge "served as a key crossing" for Hezbollah as the movement’s members traveled to Lebanon’s border areas to prepare for attacks on settlements in northern Israel. The IDF added that Hezbollah had positioned launchers near the bridge to attack Israeli territory.