Facilities in Tehran, Karaj damaged in strikes — IAEA

BERLIN, June 18. /TASS/. Facilities in Iran’s Tehran and Karaj where uranium enrichment centrifuges are produced have been damaged in strikes, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported, adding that both sites were overseen by the agency.

"At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested. At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured," the IAEA said on its page on the X social network.

"The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit. Both sites were previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA," its statement reads.