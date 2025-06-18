Iran urges UN human rights chief to condemn Israeli attacks — UN envoy

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran demands that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk immediately react to Israel’s aggression against the Islamic republic, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to adopt a clear and uncompromising stance, officially classify Israel’s military actions as acts of aggression, and support Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense," the IRNA news agency quoted Bahreini as saying.

The senior diplomat emphasized that Israel’s actions fall under the definition of aggression outlined in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 and constitute a flagrant violation of the UN Charter.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.