Security Council ineffective amid Israeli aggression — Iran’s UN envoy

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has become the most ineffective body on the global stage, enabling Israel to continue its aggression in the Middle East, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini said.

"What Israel is doing keeps going unpunished, both from Western countries and the Security Council of the United Nations in particular. The Security Council is currently the most ineffective body in the world. It does nothing. It accomplishes nothing," Bahreini said during a briefing for the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the UN (ACANU) in Geneva.

According to the diplomat, the SC’s inaction is one of the key reasons why Israel "continues to commit such crimes" as its ongoing attack on Iran. "The same goes for Western nations, especially the United States. They cover for Israel, so it does not face any consequences," Bahreini added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.