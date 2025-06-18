Iran fires 400 missiles at Israel, killing 24, injuring 804 — Netanyahu’s office

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. Four hundred ballistic missiles have been launched toward Israel from Iran since June 13, with 40 impact sites recorded, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office, said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 24 people have been killed and more than 800 wounded.

"Since the beginning of the operation [against Israel], about 400 ballistic missiles have been fired, hundreds of drones launched, approximately 40 ordnance impact points have been recorded. Civilian losses include 24 fatalities and 804 wounded," the Israeli official wrote.

He added that "the Israel Tax Authority has received 18,766 applications for compensation for damages, including 15,861 for damage to buildings, 1,272 for damage to vehicles and 1,633 for damage to property." "Additionally, 3,800 individuals have been evacuated from their homes" in Israel, the Israeli official said.