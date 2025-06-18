Israeli hospitals admit 94 injured in Iranian shelling attacks — Health Ministry

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. Ninety-four individuals who sustained wounds in Iranian attacks on Israel were hospitalized overnight into June 18, the press service of the Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Overnight, 94 people with injuries arrived in hospitals, one injured individual - in moderate condition, 85 - in satisfactory condition, three people with injuries were hospitalized with acute stress reactions and five more are still being evaluated, with their condition yet to be determined," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that "no evacuation of those wounded due to missile hits was needed during the night," "medical aid was provided to those injured on the way to shelters" as well as "those in need of psychological help."