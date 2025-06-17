No serious operations yet staged by Iran against Israel — Iranian top brass

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. Iran has not yet launched any serious operations against Israel, confining itself only to preemptive strikes, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdulrahim Mousavi said.

"All the operations we have carried out so far have been limited - within the framework of prevention and containment," the Al Alam television channel quoted him as saying. "The real, decisive and punitive retribution against the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) will be inflicted very soon."

He also called on residents of the "occupied territories," especially Tel Aviv and Haifa, to flee immediately if they want to save their lives.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran continued to exchange strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.