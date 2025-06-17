UK added ten companies and individuals to anti-Russian sanctions package

LONDON, June 17. /TASS/. Ten companies and individuals related to Russia and twenty oil tankers were included into the new sanctions package of the United Kingdom, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

Restrictions were introduced against the Main Department of Deep-water Studies of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Metallurg credit institution and its executives.

Considering the earlier announced sanctions, the number of ships in the United Kingdom’s black list is now close to three hundred. All of them are banned from entering UK ports under the threat of detention.