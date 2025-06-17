Iranian strikes kill 24 in Israel, injure over 640 — Netanyahu's office

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. Since June 13, Iranian missile strikes have killed 24 people in Israel, and injured more than 640, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser in the Israeli prime minister's office said in a bulletin.

"Civilian casualties: 24 people were killed, more than 647 people were injured," the report says.

The injured include ten people in serious condition, 37 with moderate injuries, and over 600 with minor injuries, it reads.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran continued to trade blows. Both states reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.