Israeli jets violate Turkey’s airspace — newspaper

ANKARA, June 17. /TASS/. Several Israeli jets that participated in the June 13 air attack on Iran violated Turkey’s airspace, Hurriyet observer Hande Firat reported, citing sources.

The Turkish Air Force deployed several F-16 jets in response. The Israeli pilots were ordered to leave Turkish airspace immediately, and they complied. According to Firat, this incident was unintentional.

The journalist also pointed out that the Israeli Air Force uses Syrian and Iraqi airspace to attack Iran. Since Syria has no air defenses, "the Israeli side does not ask for permission to conduct such flights." In turn, Iraq’s airspace "is under US control and open to Israel."

Hurriyet also reported that, due to escalating regional tensions, the Turkish Air Force's AWACS aircraft constantly monitor the country’s airspace. Turkish interceptors are in combat readiness mode and prepared to respond in case of an emergency.