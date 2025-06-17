Iran announces start of 'even larger, more devastating' attack on Israel

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. Iran has initiated a new missile attack on Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported.

"A few minutes ago, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel. This time, it is an even larger and more devastating attack than before," the IRNA news agency quoted the press service as saying.

According to the statement, "accurate, pinpoint and more devastating strikes on sensitive and important targets of this false regime will continue until it is fully destroyed."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps added that Israel, "despite extensive aid of the US and Western countries and possession of most modern and advanced defense technologies," could not counter Iranian missiles, which "successfully hit intended targets" on its territory.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.