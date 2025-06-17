21 killed in Israeli attacks on western Iran since June 13 — legislator

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. At least 21 individuals have been killed in Israeli attacks on Iran’s Lorestan Province in the country’s west since June 13, according to member of the Iranian parliament Reza Sepahvand.

"Unfortunately, as a result of attacks by the Zionist regime, 21 people from Lorestan were confirmed dead. Many sustained injuries," the ILNA news agency quoted him as saying.

"The Zionist regime that has been killing civilians and children for over 70 years is committing crimes without observing any international norms and will fail at this stage in a way which will teach a lesson to all its supporters," the lawmaker noted.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and fatalities as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited.