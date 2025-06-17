Trump says he may send Vance or Witkoff to meet with Iran — journalist

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that he might send Vice President JD Vance or US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff to negotiate with Iran on a settlement in the conflict with Israel.

"I may," he said in response to a corresponding question posed by CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs who quoted Trump on her page on the X social network.

"It depends what happens when I get back," the US leader said aboard the presidential plane from Canada to the US.