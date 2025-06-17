Iran strikes Tel Aviv, Haifa with 'new weapons,' plans step up attacks soon — general

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. Iran attacked Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other Israeli military facilities with "cutting-edge weapons" and hundreds of strike drones, Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander General Kioumars Heydari reported.

"The enemy must know that a new wave of violent attacks by the armed forces, particularly the ground forces, has begun with the use of new, cutting-edge weapons. It will intensify in the coming hours," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

"Hundreds of precision long-range drones with great destructive power successfully destroyed weapons depots and strategic targets of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) in occupied territories, including Tel Aviv and Haifa," the defense official added.

Earlier, air-raid alerts sounded in Israel, including in Tel Aviv, in connection with the Iranian missile attack.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.