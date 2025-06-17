US diplomatic missions in Israel to be closed on June 17 due to conflict

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Jerusalem and US consular sections operating in the country will be closed on June 17 due to the conflict between Iran and Israel, the diplomats said in a statement posted on their X page.

According to them, due to the security situation and instructions from the Israeli authorities, "the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed Tuesday, June 17." "This includes the consular sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the diplomats added. They emphasized that "the US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel." The embassy added that "all US government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice."