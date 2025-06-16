Iran reaffirms its right to self-defense in response to Israeli actions - Iranian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 16. /TASS/. Iran reaffirms its right to self-defense and urges the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israel’s actions and take measure to prevent its further violations, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its resolve to exercise its inherent right to self-defense until such time as Israeli aggression ceases or the Security Council acts decisively to prevent further violations," reads the document seen by TASS.

Apart from that, Iran called on the UN Security Council to "unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime’s act of aggression against Iran, including the attack on civilians, civilian infrastructures, including Iranian nuclear facilities, in particular the Natanz facility," to "hold Israel and its accomplices fully accountable for this serious breach of international peace and security," as well as to "take immediate and effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to uphold the authority of international law."