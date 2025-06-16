Natanz site hit hardest among Iran's nuclear facilities — Grossi

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The Natanz site has suffered the greatest damage from Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi told the BBC.

"I would say the most damage has occurred in the facility of Natanz, where the above-ground uranium enrichment facility was completely destroyed, and there was almost total damage of the electrical installation there. The switchyard and the electrical connectivity there have been completely destroyed. <...> Our assessment is that with this sudden loss of external power, in great probability the centrifuges have been severely damaged, if not destroyed altogether. So, I would not concur entirely with this characterisation of this place being intact, as it was said. I think there has been damage inside," Grossi stated.

He added that no inspections are currently being conducted for safety reasons. "I could never put my inspectors in such danger. And of course, the facilities are closed. They are not accessible for any normal activity. But <....> we are in constant contact with the Iranian regime, the regulator," the IAEA chief noted.