Israeli, US air defenses have no answer for some of Iran's missiles — US expert

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Iran has missiles in its arsenal that are capable of bypassing US-and Israeli-made air defense systems, a senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities, Daniel Davis, said.

In a Fox News interview, the expert said the US should not join Israel’s military operation against Iran.

"I think that America needs to be very careful that we don't get into this war at all because there's nothing for us to gain. Our security interests throughout the region and certainly in our country, are perfectly protected by our capabilities and our global deployments throughout the world right now," he said.

"We should not get involved with that, because then that will put a target on American backs throughout the Middle East. And as you've seen with a lot of these systems, these Iranian missiles coming through, whether it's Iron Dome, David's Sling, the THAAD system, the Patriots, they can still get through. Our troops in the Middle East - many of them don't have any of those systems, and they would be helpless and defenseless if Iran should take them under fire," the expert continued. "If they do, of course, then it's a whole different ballgame. But we should not precipitate offensive action against Iran, because we don't need to for our security."

He said US President Donald Trump’s decision to prohibit Israel from taking out Iran’s Supreme spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was "one hundred percent" correct.

"This Israeli attack undermines President Trump's diplomatic opportunities, because he was trying to solve this short of war. <…> And by the way, Iran has consistently said they are willing to negotiate <…>. Now that that seems to be off the table, or at least it's more difficult now," Davis said. "But if you take out the Supreme Leader, then we don't, number one, know who would follow him up, and then there would be no chance for them to have a negotiated settlement, and the most likely outcome would be they would sprint to a bomb instead of negotiate away from a bomb."