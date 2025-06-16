Iran to intensify attacks on Israel if it keeps targeting residential buildings — media

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. Iran will step up its strikes on Israel if its military continues targeting residential buildings in the republic, an unnamed Iranian official told Tasnim.

"If Israel strikes residential buildings in Iran again, there will be no safe place left for Zionists in the occupied territories (referring to Israel - TASS)," the source said. "Until now, Iran has refrained from deliberately targeting residential areas in the occupied territories. But if Israel makes another mistake, we will ensure there are no safe zones left for them," the official added.