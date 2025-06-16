Eight IRGC officers die in Israeli strikes on Khomein in central Iran

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. At least eight officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country's elite military unit, died after Israeli strikes on the city of Khomein in central Iran.

"As a result of the Zionist regime’s (Israel’s - TASS) attacks and destabilizing actions, six IRGC officers and two Basij (a paramilitary volunteer militia within IRGC) fighters who were defending Khomein met their martyr death this morning while performing their mission of guarding the Islamic revolution and defending beloved Iran," the IRGC said in a statement as quoted by the ISNA agency.

According to the statement, Israel’s attacks on Khomein "were successfully repelled thanks to the IRGC’s timely and resolute actions."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.