Iran’s neighbors fear being dragged into conflict with Israel — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Countries neighboring Iran are alarmed by Israel’s actions and don’t want to be drawn into the conflict, Bloomberg reported citing senior officials.

Sources suggest regional oil facilities and infrastructure could become potential targets for Iranian strikes. However, Tehran appears reluctant to alienate neighboring states, with whom it’s rebuilt ties over the past two years. That being said, certain regional powers have privately voiced support for efforts to derail Iran’s nuclear program, which they have long taken issue with.

A Bloomberg source expressed doubts that Iranian attacks would extend beyond Israeli territory. The official referenced previous Israeli strikes against Iran and US provocations, including the 2020 assassination of a top Iranian general, noting that Tehran’s carefully calibrated responses had successfully prevented full-scale war in the past.

The agency’s source warned that Israeli strikes could nevertheless produce catastrophic regional consequences beyond Iran’s borders, particularly through potential radiation leaks from damaged nuclear facilities.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.