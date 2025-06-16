Israel does not seek to change regime in Iran, says ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Israel's actions toward Iran are not aimed at changing the country's regime, Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said at a briefing.

"There is no goal to change [the regime in Iran]," she said in response to a corresponding question. "This is not one of the goals of the operation," the diplomat emphasized.

She emphasized that "only the Iranian people can decide what kind of regime they want."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.